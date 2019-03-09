Kindel Lanes Amusement Center coming down Video

MARIANNA, Fla. - A sad day for one Marianna hangout and amusement facility as walls of Kindel Lanes Amusement Center are torn down thanks to damage from hurricane Michael.

For 38 years, Kindel Lanes was one of very few places to go for good family fun in Marianna.

The building suffered major damage from the storm.

Thursday, crews were working to knock down the wall where the entrance to the bowling alley once was.

Officials said parts of the building were salvagable and the whole thing will not be completely demolished.

News 13 spoke with the owner of the building, who said they aren't sure what is to come of the property, but Kindel Lanes will no longer be there.