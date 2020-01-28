Kinard man critically injured in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kinard man was seriously injured when he crashed into an industrial irrigation system, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Michael Skelton, 61, was driving a 2014 Honda CRV west on Oak Grove Road when his vehicle left the road, drove through an open field, crossed State Road 73 and then drove through another open field before finally crashing, troopers wrote.

Skelton was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries, troopers wrote. The cause of the crash is under investigation.