LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Kinard man critically injured in Calhoun County crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police Lights

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kinard man was seriously injured when he crashed into an industrial irrigation system, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Michael Skelton, 61, was driving a 2014 Honda CRV west on Oak Grove Road when his vehicle left the road, drove through an open field, crossed State Road 73 and then drove through another open field before finally crashing, troopers wrote.

Skelton was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries, troopers wrote. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Caturday at the Mermaid to be held February 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caturday at the Mermaid to be held February 1"

Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation"

Jackson County receives FEMA reimbursement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County receives FEMA reimbursement"

Marianna K8 School Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marianna K8 School Update"

common core being replaced

Thumbnail for the video titled "common core being replaced"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.