‘Killer Seafood’ reopens in Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael destroys popular restaurant

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — A Mexico Beach hotspot reopened its doors on Monday after being ravaged by Hurricane Michael over a year ago.

“Any door reopening in Mexico Beach just continues to reinstate the fact that Mexico Beach is moving forward and that positive things are continuing to come our way,” said Kimberly Shoaf, President of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council. “When a business puts that welcome mat back out, we’re very excited to have them reopen.”

When Killer Seafood opened its doors in Mexico Beach 15 years ago, the restaurant stole the hearts of many Mexico Beach locals, like John Donald.

“It’s just good,” he said. “I’ve eaten seafood all over the world, theirs is good.”

Donald fell in love with the town and the food, leaving his home in Tennessee to live in Mexico Beach full-time five years ago.

For him and many other locals lined up at the restaurant on Monday for the grand opening, it was an exciting day.

“They don’t have their whole menu up today, but once the whole thing is here, it’s going to be awesome,” said Donald. “It’s killer, without a doubt.”

The owners of the restaurant have been working for months to get it back up and running.

“It’s taken a bit of a journey to get back to where we are today,” said Kevin Crouse, co-owner of Killer Seafood.

The restaurant is now back in the form of a custom-made food trailer with outdoor seating.

“I think this was the quickest way to make it happen,” said Crouse. “We’ve had just wonderful support from the community, as you can see they’re coming off in droves to support us.”

Locals lined up the minute they reopened for the taste they remember.

“They’re fresh, they’re made with something so great,” said Shoaf. “They’re made with love.”

Made with love; For Killer Seafood and the ‘Never Forgotten Coast.’

“We’re going to do everything we can to help bring Mexico Beach back,” said Crouse.