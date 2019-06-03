Kids spend summer learning to code with special coding robot

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- From summer camps to organized sports and more, there’s plenty to keep the kids occupied this summer but what about something educational?

Kids age 7 to 10 are using their free time this summer learning how to code, and this coding program is unlike any other.

The kids are split up into groups and each given a robot named ‘Dash’.

Through an Ipad, the kids work together and use coding to make ‘dash’ move on a certain path. A grant provided through Kiwanis and other organizations is helping fund the program.

Library staff members said even though your kids are out of school, it doesn’t hurt to keep learning.

“There’s something that’s called the summer slide, so if you’re not utilizing even like your reading skills or your other skills that you’re learning in school, you can jump back a little bit. So, it’s a great way to use the library, pick up some library books, get some summer reading going, as well as your educational programming,” said Bay Co. Library communications coordinator, Sarah Burris.

Registration for the Dash coding classes is currently full.

The next event the library will have will be ‘The Universe of Stories’ on June 13th at 2 p.m.

