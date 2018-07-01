Chipley, Fla. - Kids from all over the panhandle battled it out for the title of grill master in the 4-H district Tailgate Competition.

Beef, pork, poultry and shrimp were on the menu as kids cooked up their own versions of the meal for the judges.

The tailgate competition was created with a purpose.

Organizers want to teach the importance animal protein in a diet but also teach kids how to cook at home.

Those participating said it was a great way to perfect their craft and display their passion.

Aubrey Dillon came in first for the beef category. Jayda Gillespie won the pork category, while Kaitlyn Schrock finished first place in poultry. For the shrimp division, Claire Diamond was the winner.

