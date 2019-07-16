Kids Camp in Holmes County Educates on EMS Vehicles

A fun week for students at the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Summer camp.



Each day of the camp features a little something different for the kids to experience when it comes to safety.



At Bonifay Middle School they’re hosting Summer camp all week for kids and Tuesday is ‘Touch a Truck’ where kids get to learn all about emergency vehicles. This includes ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and even a helicopter.



With different safety themes each day, the campers also get to listen to music, play games, and do arts and crafts.



The camp also features drunk goggles for texting and driving simulation as well as fingerprinting. The kids had two words to describe their week so far.



“So exciting!!” screamed several kids.



The campers also worked with the K9 team earlier in the week.



Public Information Officer for the Holmes County Sheriff’s office as well as the camp coordinator, Carol Wyatt shared the importance of kids taking place in this EMS Safety Summer camp.



“It’s important for them to know the function of these various vehicles and even a helicopter. because if we have to arrive at their home in an official capacity, then they already understand the purpose that they serve and they know we’re there to help.” said Wyatt.



Camp staff and campers themselves are looking forward to the rest of their exciting plans for the rest of the week.



“So we have water day coming up, and they’ll even get to solve a crime later in the week.” said Wyatt.



On Friday, July 19th, graduation from the safety camp will take place at 1 pm at the old Bonifay Middle School where certificates will be presented and Sheriff Tate will ‘deputize’ the JR. deputies.