Kids across the Panhandle celebrate ‘Children’s Week’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local organization is making sure children are celebrated one week in January at the state capitol.

On Friday the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is delivering crafted ‘hands’ made by students across seven counties in the Panhandle to Tallahassee to celebrate Children’s Week.

Children’s Week will take place for a full week and focuses on celebrating children throughout Florida.



Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida Executive Director, Suzan Gage, says it is important to give young children a voice.

“Children don’t have voices that can get heard sometimes in the big adult world of the legislators,” Gage said. “So what better way to recognize and to have children advocate for themselves then to do something so natural for children.”

Children’s Week kicks off January 26th and will last until January 31st.

