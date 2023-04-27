PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A once very popular free event is making a comeback in the Panhandle.

Early Education and Care Head Start officials are hosting the 26th Annual Kid Fest featuring more than 100 kids’ activities on Saturday, April 29th.

Agencies from all over town are bringing their trucks, simulators, and games to the Central Panhandle Fairgrounds in Panama City.

Superheroes, ghostbusters, and other characters are going to be dressed up for photos.

New this year is a game vault featuring tons of video games.

Head Start Director Janice Flowers said this event has brought in thousands of kids in the past.

“This is one of those times where we are able to give back to our children and let them know that they are important, let our families know that they are important,” Flowers said. “Come out and celebrate our children with us.”

The festival begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2.

While it is both an indoor and outdoor event, there is a chance it could get canceled due to bad weather.

Click here for a link to Head Start’s Facebook page to stay up-to-date with information on Kid Fest.

Flowers said they haven’t hosted this event since before Hurricane Michael mainly because they have been busy dealing with damages. Some of their facilities were destroyed during the Category 5 hurricane.

Head Start officials are still looking for a few classrooms to host some of their students. If you know of a space this non-profit organization could teach in, Flowers asks you to call her at (850) 818-9003 ext. 1000.