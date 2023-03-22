MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Every bunny is invited to kick off Easter celebrations in Miramar Beach and help support a good cause.

La Luna Children’s Boutique is hosting its first spring fashion show and tea party Saturday, April 1st from 3-5 p.m.

The event will be held on Grand Boulevard’s North Lawn and will feature kids on the catwalk, free professional pictures with the Easter bunny, and plenty of free food and tea.

Auction items include a pair of Krewe sunglasses, a one-night getaway, and several gift cards and baskets from local boutiques in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin.

Jessica Bracken has been helping organize the details of the fun-filled day and said they’re hoping to make this an annual event.

“Karoline is a local owner with a beautiful family and she just loves to celebrate any type of holiday or celebration bringing the family and the community together,” Bracken said. “We thought ‘what better way to come together on a beautiful spring day, showcase this wonderful clothing and this beautiful boutique amongst all of the community, and then celebrate with a tea party with the Easter bunny.”

From now until the event, a portion of the proceeds from La Luna purchases will go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast. Mention the ‘spring fashion show’ at checkout.

While at the store you can also sign your child up to walk on the runway next Saturday or you can direct message La Luna on social media by using this link to their Facebook page or send a dm to their Instagram account @laluna4kids. Children must be between the ages of 1-14.