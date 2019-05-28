Kentucky Republican Blocks disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON D.C. - For a second time, the U.S. House attempted to pass a disaster relief bill that would send billions in aid to Americans hurt by hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters over the past year.

And, for the second time, the move was blocked by a Republican congressman.

This time, Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky's 4th District objected and prevented the bill from passing. Those in need of the aid package, including the nearly $2 billion it sends to Tyndall Air Force Base, will be forced to wait until the House reconvenes next week.

When the House reconvenes and votes it will be the third full vote on disaster relief. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill even though it does not contain money for a border wall and does send aid to Puerto Rico.

Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas blocked the bill on Friday.