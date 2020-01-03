Kelsey Peck promoted to Assistant News Director

A familiar face here at WMBB News 13 is making a career move. Morning Anchor Kelsey Peck has been promoted to the Assistant News Directors position.

Kelsey first joined the News 13 team in 2012 right after graduating from the University of Florida with a Bachelor degree in Telecommunications. Her first assignment here was General Assignment reporting primarily in Jackson, Calhoun, and Washington counties. She moved to the morning newscast reporter in 2013 and then moved up to the morning anchor desk in 2014.

Throughout her career here at News 13, Kelsey has always been interested in news management. And the timing for her to make the move now couldn’t be better. “Things are much different here at WMBB since I returned in early 2016,” said News Director Tom Lewis. “We’ve increased our morning newscast to 2½ hours, we’ve added a lot of special programs like Hidden History, Remarkable Women, Hispanic Heritage and Veteran’s Voices, and there’s now a major shift to producing news content for our digital that didn’t exist a few years ago. Kelsey will play a major role in executing many of these goals.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the Panhandle in this new role. Hurricane Michael changed things for so many people and I think it’s important for those of us in the media to keep telling your stories,” said Kelsey Peck. ” This opportunity, to help lead our news department and mentor these reporters was one that I couldn’t pass up.”

Kelsey will get the chance almost immediately. She said goodbye to her morning newscast fans Friday morning and will start her new duties on Monday January 6th.. But she won’t be completely missing from the WMBB airwaves. Kelsey will still squeeze-in some limited on-air work along with her new management responsibility\es.

When she’s not working, Kelsey loves to cook, run races, and enjoy her new role as a first-time mom. So, if you have any story ideas or want to share any news, contact Kelsey here at News 13.