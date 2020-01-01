Keeping pets calm during fireworks displays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — While fireworks and fire crackers dazzle revelers ringing in the New Year, they can be very alarming to pets.

Dr. Abbi Dacosta with Emerald Coast Mobile Vet said on Tuesday that New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights for pets gone missing due to them being outside and running away out of fear of fireworks.

“A lot of pets really react to the noise, it’s very scary for them,” she said. “They can’t process what’s going on, so a lot of times they get extremely frightened and want to run or hide.”

She said pets have a higher range of hearing than humans so loud popping fireworks can sound scary to our furry family members.

To avoid panicking the animals, she recommends keeping them indoors and in an interior, quiet room.

Also, turning on the TV or soft music can help your pets stay calm during a fireworks display.

In case your pet does get out somehow, Dr. Dacosta said to make sure it is wearing a collar with proper identification, especially if they are not microchipped.