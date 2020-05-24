Keep PCB Beautiful transforms ‘trash into treasure’

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Keep Panama City Beach Beautiful turned trash into treasure on Saturday at the Grand Lagoon Farmers Market.

The organization collected single-use plastic bags from customers at the market in exchange for a ‘Keep PCB Beautiful’ reusable bag.

According to the representatives at the market, the goal is to get more plastic off the beaches and into recycling plants, as visitors come to the area to enjoy the sun and sand. 

Keep PCB Beautiful President, JoAnn Weatherford, said it’s’ especially important now during shore bird and sea turtle nesting season.

“These plastic bags get in our water and it affects our marine life,” Weatherford said. “We have shore birds nesting, we have sea turtles nesting right now so the whole thing is to save our marine life and to keep our beaches clean.”

Keep PCB Beautiful will be hosting their third annual Robbie Atchinson beach clean-up event on July 5th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bay County beach access number five. The event honors the late Robbie Atchinson, who spent much of his time volunteering for the organization.

