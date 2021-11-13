Keep PCB Beautiful helps community get rid of old documents

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — To celebrate America Recycles Day, Keep PCB Beautiful hosted an event for people to shred their old documents.

Shred-it Document Destruction Services was parked at the Panama City Beach Senior Center for anyone in the community to come by and drop old documents to be destroyed and shredded.

Each person could bring up to ten boxes to be shredded.

Keep PCB Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful Day and they say they wanted to provide a service that would give the community the opportunity to rid of old documents while helping the environment.

“And because we don’t have curbside recycle day down here we do this as our form of recycling for America Recycles today this is the second year that we’ve done this and it’s been very very successful,” President of Keep PCB Beautiful Joann Weatherford said.

They say over 60 cars showed up to drop off their old documents to be shredded.