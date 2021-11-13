Keep PCB Beautiful helps community get rid of old documents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — To celebrate America Recycles Day, Keep PCB Beautiful hosted an event for people to shred their old documents.

Shred-it Document Destruction Services was parked at the Panama City Beach Senior Center for anyone in the community to come by and drop old documents to be destroyed and shredded.

Each person could bring up to ten boxes to be shredded.

Keep PCB Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful Day and they say they wanted to provide a service that would give the community the opportunity to rid of old documents while helping the environment.

“And because we don’t have curbside recycle day down here we do this as our form of recycling for America Recycles today this is the second year that we’ve done this and it’s been very very successful,” President of Keep PCB Beautiful Joann Weatherford said.

They say over 60 cars showed up to drop off their old documents to be shredded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN FHSAA Playoffs Round 1

Panhandle companies retain workers through higher wages, better working conditions

NSA Panama City Fire and Emergency Services work with first responders for first time in 30 years

Three charged in Franklin County drug bust

Unvaccinated Ascension hospital employees fired

South Washington County flooding forces families out of homes

More Local News

Don't Miss