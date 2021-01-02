Keep PCB Beautiful celebrates 2020 accomplishments

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Despite 2020 being a challenging year, one local non-profit was hard at work doing its part to improve Panama City Beach.

Keep PCB Beautiful says their ultimate goal is to clean up and green up the community.

In 2020, the non-profit successfully cleared more than 3,000 pounds of trash from our beaches.

The group is also celebrating the introduction of their new Adopt-A-Beach Access program. Similar to the Adopt-A-Highway program, their goal is to have every beach access well taken care of throughout the year.

“We got every beach access along the 27 miles of PCB, the public ones, adopted by either families, neighborhood watch associations, groups, individuals. We got them all adopted so were excited about the upcoming year and seeing how that affects what our beaches look like after tourist season,” said Kim Christian, the spokesperson for Keep PCB Beautiful.

In 2021, the non-profit is also starting a program where they will reach out to businesses and homeowners along the coast and encourage them to keep their area of the beach clean. If they do, Keep PCB Beautiful will place signage at their residence to recognize their hard work.