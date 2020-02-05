Karen Hanes, local media and business leader, has died

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Karen Hanes, The former publisher of the Panama City News Herald has died. She was 69.

Hanes was the publisher of the daily paper from January 1991 until she retired in December of 2011.

Local business leaders described Hanes as a tough and honest executive who worked hard to improve the paper and the community it served. Bill Cramer, the owner of Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC, worked with Hanes on an annual holiday charity drive, the Empty Stocking Fund, and on fundraising campaigns for Gulf Coast State College Foundation. One of those campaigns, Legacy of Trust, raised $9 million for scholarships.

Hanes, “put students first and provided countless opportunities for young people to improve their lot in life,” Cramer said.

News Herald Publisher Tim Thompson also honored Hanes by noting her work for the area.

“Soon after I landed in the publisher seat at the Panama City News Herald in 2014 it became very obvious to me that the legacy of Karen Hanes was not the norm in our business or any business for that matter,” Thompson said. “She was truly an exception in every regard that counts on what really matters through this journey of life. Karen measured success with relationships and not just accomplishments. She was a leader that did not shy away from the difficult decisions and she cared deeply for this community all along the way.”

Her colleagues also pointed to Hanes ability to cut to the core of any situation.

“You have few friends in life who will tell you an unvarnished opinion about what you might be doing or thinking about doing. It was always done with love best interest of those concerned,” Cramer said. “She was a straight shooter. I admired that immensely.”

He added that she mentored many of the leaders who are currently working in the Bay County area.

“She will be sorely missed,” Cramer said. “She was a true treasure for our community.”

