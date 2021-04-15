Kaleidoscope Theatre to put on “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking for a comedy that is sure to have you rolling on the floor, then look no further than the Kaleidoscope Theatre’s production of “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”

The play centers around Barney Cashman, who is forty-seven, happily married, the father of three children, a successful businessman, and a man going through a midlife crisis. Cashman decides he wants to do something crazy and experience his fantasies at least once so he tries not just once, but three times to have an affair, with three different women, and each time, something prevents the affair from happening.

While the humorous failed attempts are sure to keep you enthused the play also explores what it means to grow old and begs the question, “What do you do when it seems as if your life hasn’t been fully lived?”

The play will take place at Rutherford Highschool, and opens April 15- May 2. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Information on how to get tickets can be found here.