K-9 ‘Jester’ leads Walton County Cocaine Bust

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — In Walton County, a traffic stop turned into a drug bust on Monday night in Freeport, as one Walton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 uncovered 14 bags of cocaine in the vehicle. 

Thirty-five year old Adalberto Castanedo has been arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The bust was made by WCSO K-9, Jester, who alerted deputies of the odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. 

The suspect was found with 8.6 grams of cocaine, as well as more than $2500.

“It’s rewarding for the handlers,” said WCSO’s Public Information Officer, Corey Dobridnia. “K-9 Jester is a dual-purpose dog, he is trained in drug detection and whenever our deputies can use the dogs to try to make an arrest and to get drugs off the street that’s a good day, that’s a win for us. That’s a good day for the agency.”

Castanedo may also face charges for giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

