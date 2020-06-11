LIVE NOW /
K-9 apprehends suspect following pursuit of stolen vehicle

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A highspeed pursuit across two counties ended in a K-9 apprehension Wednesday.

Deputies patrolling the area of County Road 280 in Ponce de Leon noticed a white Chevy Avalance that was reported stolen out of Georgia.

After attempting a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Simeon Lee Prevatt, fled. Deputies pursued the driver with speeds sometimes exceeding 100 mph into Holmes County.

While heading north on Tramm Road in Westville Prevatt, 38, ran through a fence and purposely exited the vehicle while it was in motion.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deployed their K-9 Jester to quickly apprehend the suspect who was later identified as Simeon Lee Prevatt.

Officers found narcotic paraphernalia and numerous stolen items.

Prevatt has been charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and criminal mischief.

He will be extradited to Georgia where he will face more charges.

