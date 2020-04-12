Juvenile killed in Friday night crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One teenager was killed on Friday night in an accident on State Road 10.

A Chevy Pickup Truck was driving east on U.S. Highway 90 approaching Quentin Turner Road. A 14-year-old juvenile, Alec Forehand, of DeFuniak Springs was traveling east on the south shoulder of the road on a motorized bike.

Forehand was struck in the eastbound lane of the highway. The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Cody Roy, said the bike was attempting to cross from the south shoulder of the road to the north and was not visible or equipped with any lights.

Forehand died at the crash. No injuries were reported for Roy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

FUMC Panama City provides free Easter Weekend Breakfast

Thumbnail for the video titled "FUMC Panama City provides free Easter Weekend Breakfast"

Concert held on a boat in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concert held on a boat in Panama City"

Panama City Beach apartment complex shows appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach apartment complex shows appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers"

Viral video of a Walton County woman visiting husband through window sparks donation of tablets to nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Viral video of a Walton County woman visiting husband through window sparks donation of tablets to nursing home"

Local teacher's act of kindness lifts hearts across America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher's act of kindness lifts hearts across America"
More Local News