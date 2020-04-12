Juvenile killed in Friday night crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One teenager was killed on Friday night in an accident on State Road 10.

A Chevy Pickup Truck was driving east on U.S. Highway 90 approaching Quentin Turner Road. A 14-year-old juvenile, Alec Forehand, of DeFuniak Springs was traveling east on the south shoulder of the road on a motorized bike.

Forehand was struck in the eastbound lane of the highway. The driver of the truck, 29-year-old Cody Roy, said the bike was attempting to cross from the south shoulder of the road to the north and was not visible or equipped with any lights.

Forehand died at the crash. No injuries were reported for Roy.