Juvenile Justice Courthouse project adds additional building

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As work continues on the Juvenile Justice Courthouse design build project, the county has found a way to save some money.

At Wednesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners authorized staff to select a qualified architect for the remodeling of 225 McKenzie Avenue to be used by Bay County Clerk of Court staff.

Using this space for Clerk of Court space will allow for growth for both the Clerk of Court and county court system. Using this building will allow for reduction in size needed for the new courthouse space of about 3,000 square feet.

Bay county commissioner, Robert Carroll, says this will save a lot of money for the county.

“It works out great for the clerk,” Carroll said. “It gives him some room for expansion and most importantly allows us not to have to build such a big courthouse to reduce our cost.”

JRA Architects Inc. and GAC Contractors Inc. are the design and construction team for the addition to the Bay County Courthouse.

