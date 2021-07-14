Juvenile arrested in Walton County after shooting BB-gun

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A juvenile suspect was arrested in Santa Rosa Beach after allegedly shooting a BB-gun at several people, resulting in one hospitalization.

“This is why your mom always says watch out you can shoot someone’s eye out. In this case, it was a pretty serious injury,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This victim has undergone surgeries.”

Two people were hit with BB-gun bullets Monday near the Seaside area. One was hit in the arm, the other in the eye. The young man shot in the eye has since undergone multiple surgeries both in Pensacola and Gainesville.

“We are lucky in that the second person is, or the other individual who was shot in the arm with BB-gun recognized the shooter,” said Adkinson.

Once investigators were able to identify the 15-year-old suspect on Tuesday, they made an arrest. Adkinson said the charges the boy currently faces are subsequent only to the victim who was shot in the arm. He is facing battery and improper exhibition of a firearm.

“In this case, it’s being handled appropriately, the state is going to look at the severity of the injury, that is one of the reasons why we are trying to figure out what has happened to the victim as far as with his eyesight,” said Adkinson. “And from there a decision can be made on what is the appropriate charge.”

It is unknown at this time if the victim will regain full use of his eye.

“I know he might not feel lucky today but at the end of the day we hope that he recovers,” he said.

Investigators are waiting to hear back on the condition of that individual that was taken to the hospital to undergo multiple eye surgeries. Once they hear back, that is when they will officially charge the juvenile suspect in both cases. This investigation is ongoing.