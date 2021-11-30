Jury trial set for former Panama City officer accused of battery

Mark Smith, who previously served as the Panama City interim Police Chief, was named Police Chief.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Attorneys selected a jury Monday to hear the case of a former Panama City Police officer accused of beating a suspect.

Eric Conley was fired from the Panama City Police Department last year following a confrontation with a suspect that was caught on camera.

In the video, Conley appeared to punch a man, named Calvin Pittman, three times in his chest, while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

It happened near the Chapman Early Education Center.

Conley and several other officers responded to the facility because Pittman was reportedly recording video of children on a cellphone.

Conley was charged with battery.

The jury trial is expected to start Wednesday.

