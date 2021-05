JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– A jury has been selected for a high-profile case in Jackson County. Zachary Wester’s trial begins this Monday.

The jury is made of up of two women and seven men. Six are jurors and three are alternates.

Wester is a former Jackson County deputy accused of pulling citizens over, planting drugs on them, and arresting them on fabricated charges.

The trial is expected to last three weeks long.