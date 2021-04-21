Jury holds pre-trial for Zachary wester jury trial

On Tuesday, a Jackson County Judge met with both the defense and prosecution in a high-profile jury trial scheduled for this May, the case Zachary Wester.

Wester is a former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy accused of planting drugs on citizens during traffic stops and then arresting them on fabricated charges. On Tuesday, Judge Goodman held a pre-trial hearing and went over how the trial will be carried out.

Judge Goodman says the court anticipates picking a jury May 5th through the 7th. They hope to start testimony on May 10th. Judge Goodman says their goal is to read closing arguments by May 25th but that could change depending on how the trial goes.

The court will hold one last pre-trial hearing next week on April 28th.