Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial.

Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year.

“Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing the victim’s head and placing the body in a van which was then set on fire in the woods about 4 miles from co-defendant Raven Gladin’s Ivydell Road home in Fountain,” prosecutors said in a news release.

“The evidence of guilt in this case was overwhelming, as indicated by the jury’s speedy verdict,” said State Attorney Larry Basford said.

Gladin, 26, faces a 10-year-prison sentence after pleading no contest to accessory after the fact to second degree murder and second degree arson in exchange for testifying at Martin’s trial. Her sentencing is set for Oct. 29.

Circuit Court Judge Dustin Stephenson set Martin’s sentencing for Nov. 19.