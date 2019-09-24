Junior League of Panama City spreading awareness of diaper needs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Junior League of Panama City is bringing awareness this week to a widespread issue; diaper needs for less fortunate families.

The City of Panama City gave a proclamation at Monday night’s City Commission meeting, calling it diaper need awareness week, from September 23rd to September 30th.

Statistics say one in three moms in Florida struggle with needing diapers for their babies.

That can be eight to ten diapers each day per baby. 

The Junior League of Panama City is working to fill that need in Bay County by spreading awareness and encouraging others to contribute to their diaper bank and others across the area.

“I don’t think anybody’s really aware that there’s no government assistance for that,” said Panama City commissioner Jenna Haligas. “It also can cost up to six percent of someone’s salary that makes full-time minimum wage.”

The Junior League is encouraging all residents who can contribute to do so at their diaper bank located at their building at 736 Jenks Avenue.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

diaper need awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "diaper need awareness"

Deserted utility lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deserted utility lines"

PC Millage rate passes

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Millage rate passes"

Fountain Home Explosion Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fountain Home Explosion Dogs"

FULL: Tens of thousands of U.S. residents cross the border for work every day

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL: Tens of thousands of U.S. residents cross the border for work every day"

National Voter Registration Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Voter Registration Day"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.