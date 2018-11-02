Junior League of Panama City Distributes Free Baby Supplies Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Wednesday marked three weeks since the storm changed the lives of those impacted directly by Hurricane Michael.

While we're starting to see more stores open up, there's still a need of quite a few supplies, specifically diapers and other baby products.

That's why the junior league of Panama City is helping by distributing diapers for free at various locations. They said there has always been a great need for these products but now the need is even greater.

So far, they have distributed over 100 thousand diapers with help of their partners, the National Diaper Bank Network and Huggies. Organizers said they will be distributing as long as the need is there.

"It's starting to get a little bit better. The stores are opening up and diapers are becoming more and more available but still there are people who were heavily effected by the storm, completely devastated, strapped financially and they just can't afford the basic needs that they otherwise could afford not during a natural disaster," said Junior League of Panama City, Christy Rogers.

To find out the next distribution sites, stay tuned to the Junior League of Panama City's Facebook page.

