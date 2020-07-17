June unemployment rate is released for Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The unemployment rate in June for the region has just been released.

The may unemployment rate was adjusted to 10.1% whereas for June, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties have seen a rate of 7%.

The unemployment rate has dropped over 3.1% from May to June.

Because this number is dropping, that means more and more people are able to find job placements.

Brittany Rock the Communications Director for Career Source Gulf Coast, said this is a great sign for our economy, but they are still prioritizing their re-employment applications and helping those trying to get their claims filed.



“What governor DeSantis did waive was the work search and the work registration requirement,” Rock said. “So what that is, is when people have to have an employ Florida account, and they have to go in and actively be searching for employment opportunities.

Rock said they are expecting to see another rise in people looking for re-employment.

“So that will end, that waiver is going to expire as of August 1,” said Rock. “So as we see that expiration dates come up, people to maintain or obtain their benefits, they will need to be searching for employment opportunities.”

She suggests those on re-employment assistance to activate or reactivate an account before a rush of people do so before that waiver expires.