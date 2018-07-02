PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A local resort getting a head start on the holiday celebrations.

The Sheraton Bay Point Resort ended the weekend in a dazzling way...

By shooting bright fireworks as a part of their "Light Up the Bay" annual event.

Food, drinks and sailing rides were also available as a part of the celebration.

Lasting for about 5 minutes locals and tourists alike enjoyed the display.

Organizers say the event is one of their favorites.

"We had a great turnout we had a lot of calls all day long, people were calling, questioning what time. People were little worried about the weather but of course it was able to hold through just long enough for us to get those fireworks showing and it turned out really good," said Sapphire Goudin, Sheraton Bay Point front desk agent.

