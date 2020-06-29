July 4th Celebrations in the Panhandle

(WMBB)–

Lynn Haven:

The City of Lynn Haven will host a firework display that participants can watch at A.L. Kinsaul Park or Leslie Porter Park for a Fireworks Celebration on July 4th. The city is encouraging social distancing guidelines to be followed and for participants to watch from vehicles and golfcarts.



Parking at A.L.Kinsaul Park will open at 7:30 p.m and Fireworks will be at 9:00 p.m., the A.L. Kinsaul Concession will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. .



You can also enjoy the fireworks from the bay on your boat or at the comfort of your own backyard. You can also bring lawn chairs or blankets to the field at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

Panama City Beach:

In Panama City Beach, the “Light Up the Gulf” will take place on July 3rd at 8 p.m. behind the Boardwalk Beach Resort condominium, with the 13th Annual Beach Bash including free live entertainment, contests and kid’s activities.

The city will also host the Star Spangled Spectacular on July 4th at 9 p.m., the show will feature dueling fireworks from the City (Russell-Fields) and County (M.B. Miller) Piers. Guests are invited to set up their beach chairs and watch.

Panama City:

In Panama City, while the festival and parade are still canceled the city will be offering three fireworks displays. The locations are:

Millville – launched from the Watson Bayou at 9:00 p.m.

SweetBay – launched from the old airport runway at 9:15 p.m.

Downtown Panama City – launched from the Panama City Marina at 9:30 p.m.

According to the city, there will be no official viewing areas, and the event organizers request the public not attempt viewing within the 500 foot safety fall out radius at each launch location.

