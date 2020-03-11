Judy Vandergrift announces candidacy for Bay District Schools superintendent

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Judy Vandergrift officially announced her candidacy for Superintendent of Bay County schools on Monday. 

Vandergrift has over 40 years of experience working within schools, serving as deputy superintendent, a principal at several bay county schools, assistant principal and teacher. She was also on the team that founded the University Academy Charter School. 

Vandergrift says if elected, she hopes to involve the community in decision making steps within the district. 

“I hope to bring about more innovative ideas,” Vandergrift said. “I hope to involve the community more and I hope to involve the business world more in the decision making process of Bay County.” 

Vandergrift also hopes to eliminate wasteful spending in Bay District Schools’ budget.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Food Truck owners speak out on proposed ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Truck owners speak out on proposed ordinance"

Battling the first blaze with bulletproof vests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Battling the first blaze with bulletproof vests"

What's inside the bulletproof vests

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's inside the bulletproof vests"

PC Mentoring Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Mentoring Program"

Panama City officials working with non-profits to help residents rebuild

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City officials working with non-profits to help residents rebuild"

Larry Basford kicks off campaign for State Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larry Basford kicks off campaign for State Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit Court"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.