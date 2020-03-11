Judy Vandergrift announces candidacy for Bay District Schools superintendent

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Judy Vandergrift officially announced her candidacy for Superintendent of Bay County schools on Monday.

Vandergrift has over 40 years of experience working within schools, serving as deputy superintendent, a principal at several bay county schools, assistant principal and teacher. She was also on the team that founded the University Academy Charter School.

Vandergrift says if elected, she hopes to involve the community in decision making steps within the district.

“I hope to bring about more innovative ideas,” Vandergrift said. “I hope to involve the community more and I hope to involve the business world more in the decision making process of Bay County.”

Vandergrift also hopes to eliminate wasteful spending in Bay District Schools’ budget.

