Judge rules Bay County man lawfully stood his ground in homicide case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Iraq War veteran was justified when he shot and killed his brother-in-law last year, according to a recent court ruling.

On December 30, 2018, Jeffery Bleakley shot and killed Tony Tate, during a confrontation in the yard at Tate’s home. According to court documents Tate was often angry and violent with his parents and made threats against Bleakley and other family members.

Bleakley often avoided Tate as much as possible, according to the ruling written by Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson. Patterson noted that Bleakley served in the military in Iraq and suffered a back injury. The injury was aggravated when he was struck by an improvised explosive device.

Bleakley retired honorably from the U.S. Army in 2016.

Tate’s previous actions included setting fire to his own house, threatening to cut his father’s throat, threatening to burn down Bleakley’s house while Bleakley was inside and he posted a ‘hit list’ that included Bleakley’s name at the top of the list, the ruling states. He posted the hit list multiple times, Patterson wrote.

“On at least one occasion the victim had threatened that he would kill (Bleakley) with his bare hands,” Patterson wrote. In another incident Tate demanded money from Bleakley. When Bleakley refused, Tate, “brandished a railroad spike at him.”

Tate’s constant threats and aggression was an ongoing source of trouble, Patterson added.

“The only peace we ever had was when Tony was in prison,” family members said.

On December 30, Tate was in a rage and threatening family members after he received legal notice that his parents were evicting him from their house, Patterson wrote. He entered the home and Bleakley left and waited outside.

While he was outside Bleakley could hear Tate threatening family members and Bleakley retrieved a pistol, Patterson wrote. Bleakley later testified that Tate was “seething and beserk” when he left the home and that Tate began coming towards him saying that he was going to kill him this time. Bleakley then shot and killed Tate.

“In darkness and with an enraged victim approaching, the defendant acted reasonably to protect himself and those he loved,” Patterson wrote.