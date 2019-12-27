LIVE NOW /
Judge Elijah Smiley applies for position on Florida Supreme Court

News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of applicants are vying for two vacancies on the Florida Supreme Court after former justices Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa were appointed by President Trump to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Among the thirty two potential appointees include Judge Elijah Smiley of the fourteenth judicial circuit. The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission will review the applications, interview candidates and submit the names of finalists to Governor Ron DeSantis, who will then select the two replacements.

Due to the current makeup of the court, one of DeSantis’ selections will have to be a resident of the state’s 3rd appellate district, which is made up of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

