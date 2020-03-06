Jones ordered held without bond

This image of Jason Jones being arrested was released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his mother, a bystander, shooting his girlfriend, shooting at a 10-year-old boy and setting his mother’s home on fire was ordered held without bond Friday.

Jason Kenneth Jones, 41, of Fountain, is accused of killing his mother and a bystander during a Wednesday rampage. He disappeared for about 24 hours after the incident but was captured by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office near his home.

Jones had his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. He was ordered to be held in jail without bond on two murder charges. His next court appearance is set for April 27 at 9 a.m.