Breaking News
Report: Jones confessed to killing mother, bystander

Jones ordered held without bond

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Kenneth Jones

This image of Jason Jones being arrested was released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his mother, a bystander, shooting his girlfriend, shooting at a 10-year-old boy and setting his mother’s home on fire was ordered held without bond Friday.

Jason Kenneth Jones, 41, of Fountain, is accused of killing his mother and a bystander during a Wednesday rampage. He disappeared for about 24 hours after the incident but was captured by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office near his home.

Jones had his first appearance in court Friday afternoon. He was ordered to be held in jail without bond on two murder charges. His next court appearance is set for April 27 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Smith's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Smith's Fifth Grade Class"

Jones Timeline to arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jones Timeline to arrest"

Port St. Joe Inn opening back up its doors soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port St. Joe Inn opening back up its doors soon"

Becky Johns wins Remarkable Women Contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Becky Johns wins Remarkable Women Contest"

PC marina open house

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC marina open house"

Gulf Coast State College holds annual Foundation Dinner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Coast State College holds annual Foundation Dinner"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.