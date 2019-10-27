John Lee Nissan holds annual ‘Trunk or Treat’

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- It was a monster mash Saturday afternoon over at a Panama City car dealership.

John Lee Nissan held its fourth annual ‘Trunk or Treat’, an opportunity for kids to trick or treat safely.

Children from across the county had tons of fun as they went trick or treating inside the building.

Each year, John Lee Nissan partners with the Bay County Humane Society to put on the spooky event.

The Humane Society brought trucks full of dogs and cats ready to be adopted.

As of Saturday afternoon, almost all of the animals found a new home.

“We’re all really, I mean we’re all really big animal lovers and of course we love being involved in the community you know its just providing a safe alternative for people to be able to come on out and get some candy and have some fun and its just really really fun,” said Lauren Newton, Marketing and Events Coordinator for John Lee Nissan.

The free event also included a costume contest, dance parties, games, and a bunch of free food.

