Joe Moody Harris Park is being rebuilt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Joe Moody Harris Park is closer to being what neighbors say was once an enjoyable, family-friendly park.

The movement continued with the demolition of the community center at the park.

Wood and dirt were piled up about 25 feet in the air.

Michael Odom lives nearby the park and said he had been a frequent visitor since he was 17.

He said after Hurricane Michael, it became a popular place for vandalism and other crime.

He was thrilled to see that something is being done with the place so he and his wife can go back to taking strolls over the bridge. He said he can’t wait for it to be rebuilt.

“To have its old glory back, the way it used to be. We had family reunions over there. I mean, it used to be all kind of good stuff going on over there, not anymore. Since the storm, it’s been neglected and rejected,” said Odom.

The Panama City Commission has asked engineering and architecture firms for ideas.

They’re accepting proposals until August 9th.

The commission hoped the revamped park will have a new clubhouse and restrooms, a walking path, a disc golf course, and a playground.

Hurricane Michael had taken down about 1,200 trees in the park, so planting new ones and securing landscaping, lighting and irrigation are priorities, city officials said.