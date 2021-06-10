Jobless claims drop in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s no surprise that many businesses have been light-staffed.

“When the pandemic started I thought I was going to close. That’s how bad it was,” said Maria Galvan, owner of Maddie’s La Casita.



Maddie’s La Casita is just one of many businesses having a hard time staying afloat due to being understaffed.



“I think everybody that’s in the restaurant business or hotel hospitality business is struggling right now,” said Sean Lyon, co-owner of Uncle Ernie’s Bayfront Bar and Grill.



For the first time in over a year, Florida’s weekly count of new unemployment claims are back on track with how they used to be pre-pandemic.



According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s most recent reporting, jobless claims in Florida have dropped by almost 2,500 in the past two weeks.



“It has been very difficult. I mean we’ve not been able to open this upstairs because we don’t have the help to keep it going,” said Galvan.

With Florida’s $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Payments ending on June 26th, many will likely scramble for jobs.



“I just had a little girl start two weeks ago. So, I mean, that’s you know, that makes it our fourth person working on the floor,” said Galvan.

After taking a hard hit from Covid-19, business management has hopes of getting back on track with the sudden demand for jobs.



“There’s probably not going to be enough jobs to cover for the people that are out of work,” said the restaurant owner, Galvan.