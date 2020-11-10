Job market looking favorable in Bay County despite pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re on the job hunt, the job market is in your favor. CareerSource Gulf Coast says Bay County’s employment outlook is looking favorable. Despite the pandemic, they say current employment data is closely following trends recorded in recent years.

In Florida, applications for reemployment assistance have fallen for the third week in a row, according to the U.S. Department of labor. Our local workforce board says this comes as no surprise.

“We did have the unemployment rate actually spike to almost 11% and consistently the months since it has declined, in September we were at 4.6%,” said Brittany Rock, CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Director of Communications.

While many people exited the workforce due to Coronavirus concerns, Rock says that’s beginning to change.

“Even some are now transitioning into looking for employment opportunities which we didn’t see so much in previous months,” said Rock.

As seasonal jobs continue to fill positions, Rock says trends are following those of the last 5 years, proving that the pandemic’s impacts are beginning to lessen.

“We went and looked at our retail trade positions and consistently for the last 5 years there’s been an increase of about 260 jobs from September to November,” said Rock.

Many local businesses like Kohls, World Market, and J.C.Penney’s are looking to fill seasonal positions. But there are also many permanent options open.

“We never see a shortage of employment needs for health care and manufacturing occupations, we’re also seeing an increased need for retail and foodservice positions as well,” said Rock.

If you’re on the job hunt, Rock recommends starting with Employ Florida.

“That is the job database that we utilize here in our region and across the state. It functions just like Indeed would, it’s a free platform to use and that’s where our employers are posting their jobs,” said Rock.

The job database can be accessed at www.employflorida.com.