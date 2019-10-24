Jinks Middle School receives $20,000 grant to repair media center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael damaged schools both on the outside and the inside, and little by little, the schools in Bay County are rebuilding with the help of FEMA and grant money.



One local middle school received a grant early Thursday morning specifically for schools damaged by natural disasters.



Jinks Middle School receiving a $20,000 check from a grant the library staff applied for in May of this year.



The American Library Association and local Dollar Generals provided the grant funds, and presented the check during the school’s morning announcements.



Media specialist for Jinks Middle School, Tiff Brown, says this money will go toward helping Jinks Middle School’s media center.



“We definitely need to update our book collection, that is something we are striving for. We have a new principal this year, Mrs. Carpenter, who has an amazing game plan to really get our school score up. So that’s going to be something that’s really beneficial and were hoping to use a little bit of it to improve our maker’s space which is a technology and stem driven program,” said Brown.



Staff at Jinks Middle School hopes these improvements and repairs will benefit future generations of students.

