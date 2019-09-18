Jinks Middle School gymnasium groundbreaking a success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — They called it ground zero for Hurricane Michael, now almost a year later, a Bay District School is ready to rebuild and start over.



The new gym is being named after Mr. Post, a Jinks Middle School faculty member for over 38 years. His family attended the groundbreaking to honor him.



Principal of Jinks Middle, Blythe Carpenter, said architects for Jinks have been working on the new gym’s design since last year.



“I think its very exciting, we were completely devastated a year ago, and the fact that we get to see the groundbreaking happening so soon after the storm, for a project of this magnitude is encouraging. Its something were looking forward to seeing come together,” said Carpenter.



Bay District Schools Superintendent, Bill Husfelt said the gymnasium will have more than one purpose.



“We want to look at what we can do with out facilities to make them more community oriented, so I can see in the long run this being a community center to be used for tournaments and weekend events and stuff like that. We like the idea of multiple use for our facilities,” said Husfelt.



Jinks student, Jakael Gant, is excited for the rebuild for his own reasons.



“I hope we might have it next year so I can play basketball,” said Gant.



The gymnasium will also allow the school to host assemblies, competitions and other school events.



“It really does help the culture of a school, so we know it’s really going to help when we can open this back up,” said Husfelt.



The district believes total construction will take over a year to complete and will begin construction starting in November.