Jinks Middle School Connects with Parents During "Pop-Up Shop"

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The Florida Standards Assessments are right around the corner for thousands of Bay County students.

To prepare, Jinks Middle School held a parent pop-up shop in the schools' media center Wednesday from 8 to 4 pm. Parents were invited to stop by, get free breakfast or lunch and sit down with an educator to learn about their child's progress when it comes to test scores, attendance, discipline, and future. It was also a chance for parents to learn more about the six Saturday school sessions coming up. The days will be dedicated toward working on writing, reading and math in preparation of the FSA's.

"The overall goal is to have our students improve on the FSA, increasing their scores for the FSA, and increasing their MAP scores because we are going to be doing a lot of hands-on activities with our students," said Math interventionist Hope Raines.

