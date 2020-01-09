Jimmy Patronis Sr., co-founder of Captain Anderson’s Restaurant, has died

One of Bay County’s most influential business and community leaders has died. Jimmy Patronis, Sr. passed away at 3 a.m. Thursday morning after a long illness. He was 88.

Patronis and his brother Johnny came to Panama City from Tallahassee in the 1950’s. They were partners in the old Seven Seas Restaurant in downtown Panama City until 1967 when they bought a small restaurant off Thomas Drive called Captain Anderson’s.

Jimmy Patronis Sr.

The brothers built Capt. Anderson’s into one of the most famous seafood restaurants in the United States. Thousands of people have worked at the restaurant in the 53 years the Patronis family has owned it.

They also invested heavily in real estate. They donated the land where Patronis Elementary school stands and are responsible for buying and preserving a good portion of the property surrounding Econfina Creek which produces the county’s drinking water supply.

Jimmy Patronis is survived by his wife Helen and their four sons, Theo, Yonnie, Nick and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Jr., as well as a number of grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized. We’ll have more as soon as it is available.