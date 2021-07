Jerry Brown says goodbye to WMBB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jerry Brown, known in the Panhandle as a problem solver and one of News 13’s anchors said goodbye Friday night.

Since joining WMBB Jerry has covered dozens of major news events including the Bay District School Board shooting in 2010 and Hurricane Michael in 2018. He was also known for his ‘Problem Solver’ franchise, helping locals resolve issues when businesses or governments let them down.

Jerry’s first commercial television job was as an anchor at WMAZ-TV Macon, Georgia in 1977. He later moved to anchor/reporter positions at KFDX-TV Wichita Falls, Texas, WTXL-TV Tallahassee, Florida, WKRN-TV Nashville, Tennessee, WWAY-TV Wilmington, North Carolina, and WDEF-TV Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He joined WMBB in 2005.