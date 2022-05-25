JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old Jackson County farmer told a 17-year-old rape victim that she could marry him, have his farm and have his baby or she could have an abortion, according to court records.

Arland Andreasen of Marianna is charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators said he raped a girl who worked for him twice.

The girl described the incidents in harrowing detail to investigators after she became pregnant and her parents notified law enforcement. According to an arrest affidavit, she initially described one rape but did not disclose a previous rape. She continued to work for Andreasen after both incidents.

The girl said she initially thought of Andreasen like a grandfather but became concerned after he began hugging her and holding her hand, court records state. However, she later told investigators she thought she could handle the situation.

Then in December Andreasen forced her onto a bed and raped her, according to his arrest affidavit. The teen says she repeatedly said “please don’t do this” and reminded Andreasen she was 17 until she ultimately “turned her mind off,” the affidavit states.

She “said she knew it was stupid for her to stay there and keep working, but she did not want anyone to find out what happened,” court records state.

After this incident Andreasen allegedly told her that if she got pregnant, she had two choices, “she could marry him and have everything she ever wanted or she could have an abortion.”

As the investigation continued the victim learned that the child she is now carrying was conceived prior to the December incident. She told investigators at that time that she was raped once before by Andreason in late November.

During that incident, Andreasen attacked her outside, the arrest affidavit states.

“She said she was screaming, but he told her no one could hear her out here,” the report said. It adds that Andreason told her he would hurt her if she kept fighting him. After the rape, he took her phone and told her she could have it back after she “promised she was not going to tell anyone,” the report said.

Finally, the victim initially told Andreasen that she was not going to work for him anymore but he told her she would have to because she owed him money.

“She said she was driving his tractor one day and hit a tree limb bending the exhaust and according to Andreasen, it could not be fixed,” court records state. “Andreasen told her he would go after her parents for money, and he knew they did not have a lot because his dad recently had surgery and was not working. (She) said she was scared so she kept working for him.”

When questioned by investigators Andreason repeatedly dodged questions by saying, “this is getting to be a little much,” and “why would I do that with a minor?”

Andreasen did agree to give the investigators a DNA sample and said he had nothing to hide. When they asked him if the DNA would be a match for the victim’s baby he said, “It shouldn’t.”

“I don’t see how in the world … I mean, this is crazy,” he added.

Finally, when investigators told him they would know for certain one way or the other once the baby was born Andreason admitted to having sex with the victim.

“She came on to me and yeah we did, one time,” he said.

Andreasen posted a $50,000 bond on Tuesday. The baby is due in August.