GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed in an accident while he was working to clear land in Graceville.

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials said 20-year-old Christopher Cobb was riding on the side of a backhoe near Smokey Road in Graceville when he slipped, lost his grip and fell from the machine.

Deputies said Cobb fell under a tire and died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.