JCSD discusses coronavirus preparation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–While Jackson County has seen no cases of the coronavirus, the school district is planning accordingly and preparing for all scenarios thrown their way.

Superintendent of schools, Larry Moore, says they have stepped up their sanitation efforts.

The district has also been in close contact with the local health department and the Florida Department of Education. Moore says they have been having conference calls daily and staying up to date on the pandemic.

At this time, the Superintendent says they do not intend on moving instruction online and closing the schools. He says that would be a last resort and an extreme measure as it would inconvenience many students.

“It really is not feasible for us at this point, it would work for some of our students but so many of our students have little or no internet accessibility at home and that would be very inequitable for students across the county,” said Moore.

Moore says parents can continue to be updated by checking their emails and the school district’s Facebook page.

Students will be sent home with additional information regarding travel prior to spring break.