JCPenney hosts grand re-opening celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After opening last week, JCPenney at the Panama City Mall held a grand re-opening ceremony Friday.

General manager Eric Calhoune says words can’t express how excited the company is to be open again and has heard excitement from customers as well. The store closed after being damaged during Hurricane Michael.

“JCPenney’s would like to thank the customers- that’s the reason why we are reopened,” Calhoune said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County was given a $5,000 check from the JCPenney Communities Foundation.

“The foundation’s goal is to bridge the opportunity gap, and that’s exactly what Boys and Girls clubs do. We provide opportunities for kids that otherwise wouldn’t have it, so it’s a great fit for both,” Hank Hill, Boys and Girls Club of Bay County CEO, said.

JCPenney first opened in Panama City in 1940, and Calhoune says they are here to stay and are committed to the community.

JCPenney is open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Saturdays and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.