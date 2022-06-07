PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rep. Jay Trumbull announced Tuesday that he will run for the Florida Senate in District 2.

On Monday incumbent Senator George Gainer announced that he will not seek re-election in an exclusive interview with News 13.

Trumbull is finishing his fourth term in the Florida House.



“Senator George Gainer is an exemplary leader with a heart for public service, and I will work hard to carry on his legacy for District 2,” Trumbull in a news release. “Serving in the State House has been a great privilege, and in the Senate, I will continue to fight for the small businesses and working families of Florida.”



Trumbull said he plans to run on “Our Panhandle values of faith, family, and freedom are the key to Florida’s present economic boom. To sustain that prosperity long term, I’ll fight to lower taxes, protect our environment, and fight for the lives of the unborn. I have and will continue to stand with Governor DeSantis to push back against the federal overreach that threatens our Constitutional rights and preserve our focus on freedom in our great State.”



Trumbull said his work in the state legislature “helped secure the largest tax cuts in Florida History, peeled back government burdens on small businesses, and ensured that Florida is the most veteran-friendly state in the nation.”

He added that after Hurricane Michael, he “was highly praised for his efforts to help rebuild Bay County and Tyndall Air Force Base and prepare Florida for future natural disasters.”

For the past two years, Trumbull served as the Chairman of the influential House Appropriations Committee, where he prioritized working families and their children.



Trumbull was born and grew up in Panama City. He attended Auburn University, where he graduated with a degree in small business management and entrepreneurship. After graduating, Jay joined his father in their bottled water and water conditioning business. Jay is President of Bush Air Conditioning and Whitehead Plumbing, both located in Bay County. Trumbull and his wife, Brittany, have three children and reside in Panama City.