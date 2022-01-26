MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County commissioners have received $9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

They said they’ll use the money to touch-up many areas in the county.

The dollars can be spent on a wide variety of items. ARP funds cover basically anything in government operation.

Commissioners said they have a lot of ideas for spending this money. Some of the suggestions include road paving, infrastructure, salaries, and more.

“Some infrastructure, some building improvement projects that we’ve been putting off, deferred maintenance if you will, have been putting off until we could find the funds to do those things,” County Commissioner Paul Donofro said. “So I know there’s three or four of those projects, in my mind, we’ll move to the top of the priority.”

Commissioners will spend the next few weeks setting priorities in their districts.

They’re hoping to come up with a single list of improvements by their February 8 meeting.

They have to designate projects that will use the ARP funds by 2024 and spend them by 2026.